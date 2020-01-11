ELWOOD — Glen F. Bowers Jr., 89, of Elwood, formerly of Johnson Lake, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Elwood Care Center.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at LexChristian Church in Lexington with the Rev. James Morton officiating.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Burial with military honors will be at 2 p.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell.
Glen was born Oct. 24, 1930, at Burwell to Glen Floyd and Viola Belle (Hood) Bowers Sr.
He was united in marriage to Peggy Archer on Oct. 1, 1954, in Sioux Falls, S.D. She preceded him in death on April 17, 2010.
Survivors include his daughters, Theresa Feldman of North Platte, Cheryl Richardson of Lexington, Janet Jo Weber of Grand Island, Janine Petracek of Lincoln and Peggy Wright of Canton, Ohio; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.