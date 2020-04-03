BEAVER CITY — Glen Leroy Hoge, 87, of Alma died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Beaver City Manor.
Glen was born Nov. 27, 1932, to Jess and Adeline “Addy” (Norwood) Hoge near Fairbury.
On Feb. 28, 1962, he married Wanda F. Barnum in Fairbury.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Hoge of Alma.
