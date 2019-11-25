WAYNE — Glenda Lea Booker, 77, of Wayne died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud with the Rev. Warren Schoming officiating. Burial will be at Guide Rock Cemetery.
Visitation will be 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. until service time Wednesday, all at the funeral home.
She was born Nov. 23, 1941, at Superior to Glen L. and Margaret J. (Nicholson) Koester.
On Nov. 23, 1962, she married Richard Booker.
Survivors include her daughters, Leigh Ann Milburn of Lenexa, Kan., and Brenda Oliver of Pender; two grandsons; and her stepmother, Thelma Koester of Lincoln.