Weather Alert

...FIRST SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM OF THE SEASON TUESDAY INTO TUESDAY NIGHT... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...MODERATE TO HEAVY, WET SNOW EXPECTED, WITH NEAR-BLIZZARD CONDITIONS POSSIBLE AT TIMES. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS GENERALLY 5 TO 10 INCHES. WINDS FROM THE NORTH-NORTHEAST DURING THE DAY GUSTING TO AROUND 35 MPH, THEN TURNING MORE NORTHWESTERLY TUESDAY NIGHT WITH GUSTING AROUND 45 MPH. * WHERE...IN KANSAS, PHILLIPS COUNTY. IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA, MOST COUNTIES, AND INCLUDING THE TRI CITIES. * WHEN...FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY, BUT WITH THE MAJORITY OF ACCUMULATION OCCURRING BETWEEN LATE-MORNING AND MIDNIGHT. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY, ESPECIALLY IN RURAL AREAS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SNOW AMOUNTS WILL VARY ACROSS THE WARNING AREA, WITH THE HIGHEST TOTALS OF GENERALLY 8 TO 10 INCHES FAVORING AREAS NORTH AND WEST OF THE NEBRASKA TRI CITIES, AND LOWER AMOUNTS LIKELY FARTHER TO THE SOUTH AND EAST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&