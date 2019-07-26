KEARNEY — Glenn D. Kegley, 90, of Kearney died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Mount Carmel Home and Rehabilitation Center.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Kearney with the Rev. Alan Davis officiating. Burial will be at Prairie Center Cemetery at Haven’s Chapel north of Kearney.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. today at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services and before services Saturday at the church.
Glenn was born April 5, 1929, in Kearney to Ora C. and Nancy (Clark) Kegley. He grew up in the Haven’s Chapel area north of Kearney and graduated from Kearney High School in 1946. Glenn worked hard on supporting the family farm while his brothers were in the U.S. Army during the early 1950s.
On Aug. 23, 1953, he married Donna M. Wolf in Kearney. Glenn continued farming the family land originally purchased in 1878 from the railroad, throughout his entire life until retiring into Kearney.
He was a long-time member of Haven’s Chapel United Methodist Church and was a current member of First United Methodist Church in Kearney. He had served on the Thornton Township Board, District 35 School Board and was a 4-H club leader. He and his wife enjoyed dancing at Miller on Saturday nights.
Surviving relatives include his wife of Kearney; sons, Alan Kegley and wife Gail of Kearney and Kent Kegley and wife Chris of Gibbon; daughters, Susan Moore and husband Chip of Hollis, Okla., and Nancy Poppe and husband Rick of Hastings; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Ron Kegley of Kearney; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Jana Kegley of Kearney; sister-in-law, Eileen Kegley of Omaha; and brother-in-law, Dale Wolf of Wilmington, Del.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Keith Kegley, Marvin Kegley and Harvey Kegley; sister, Kathleen Coe; brothers-in-law, Bernard Richter and Richard Spady, and sisters-in-law, Jean Richter, Clarice Wolf, June Bolejack and Norma Spady.
Memorials are suggested to Haven’s Chapel United Methodist Church or to the Buffalo County 4-H program.
Visit http://www.hlmkfuneral.com%20 to leave a tribute or message of condolence.