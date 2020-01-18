KEARNEY — Gloria Ebb Petersen, 89, of Kearney, died Friday, Jan.17, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the First Lutheran Church in Kearney with the Rev. Dr. Michelle Carlson and the Rev. Dr. Rick Carlson officiating. Interment will follow at Kearney cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Gloria Glee Larson was born Sept. 5, 1930, in Wausa to Milton and Maude (Beaudette) Larson. She was raised in Wausa and received her education there, graduating from Wausa High School in 1947. Gloria later earned her associates degree from Luther College in Fremont.
On Sept. 4, 1953, she was united in marriage to the Rev. Ronald A. Ebb.
Ron and Gloria adopted four children: Daniel, Carol, David and Denise. The couple adopted all four children through Lutheran Family Services adoption center in Omaha shortly after they were born.
Being the wife of a pastor, Gloria was active in numerous church Bible studies, activities and committees. Gloria and Ron founded the Nebraska Outdoor Lutheran Ministries and had a passion for youth ministries and Camp Carol Joy Holling.
For several years, she was heavily involved in the Kearney Literacy Council. Gloria was a longtime member of Kiwanis and the Red Hat Society.
Ron and Gloria were married 46 years until Ron’s passing in May 2000.
On Sept. 14, 2005, Gloria was united in marriage to Gary Petersen. The couple enjoyed 14 years of marriage.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Gary Petersen of Kearney; children, Daniel and wife Kelly Ebb of Franklin, Tenn., Carol Sheldon of Lexington, and David Ebb of Seattle; grandchildren, Nate Sheldon and fiance Emily Maxwell of Lincoln, Justin and wife Salene Sheldon of Lincoln, Dana Blair Ebb of Bowling Green, Ky.; and a great-granddaughter, Julianne Renna Sheldon of Lincoln.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Ronald Ebb; and her daughter, Denise Ebb.
Memorials are suggested to First Lutheran Church of Kearney.
