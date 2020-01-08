MINDEN — Gloria J. Rahmann Beach, 87, of Hildreth died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Bethany Home in Minden.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth with the Rev. Kari Foss officiating. Interment will follow services at Hildreth Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Craig Funeral Home — Jelden Chapel in Hildreth.
——
Gloria was born on June 9, 1932, in Sargent to James and Josie (Eret) Bratka. She grew up in the Burwell area and graduated from Burwell High School in 1949.
Gloria also graduated from St. Anthony’s College of Nursing as a licensed practical nurse. She worked at Good Samaritan Hospital for a time.
On Aug. 9, 1956, she married Everett Rahmann and they moved to Hildreth. Everett died in 1984.
Gloria worked as a private care nurse in Minden and in Hildreth for many years. Later, Gloria became the director of the Golden Years Center in Hildreth and had that position for 22 years.
Gloria later married Gusty Beach on Oct. 19, 1991. Gusty died in 2002.
Gloria was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth and the Hildreth VFW Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing cards, dancing, visiting with friends and helping out in the community and church.
Survivors include her son, Tim and wife Myra Rahmann of Gibbon; daughter, Sandra and husband Lynn Tacha of Kearney; grandchildren, Ryan and Adrienne Rahmann of Cozad, Becky and Justin Meyer of St. Libory, and Matthew and Courtney Culler of Lincoln; five great-grandchildren, Maya, Quinn and Kyndall Rahmann, Easton and Royce Meyer; step-grandchildren, Jenny Burkowski, Matt Tacha and Julie Maynard; as well as a host of extended relatives and friends.
Gloria is preceded in death by her two husbands; sister, Betty Clabaugh; and brother, Bud Bratka.
Memorials in Gloria’s honor are kindly suggested to the Hildreth Volunteer Fire Department, the Hildreth Senior Center or to Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth.
Tributes of memory may be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.