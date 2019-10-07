BRIDGEPORT — Gonzalo Vega Ortiz, 64, of Lexington died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport.
Services will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Evangelical Free Church in Lexington with the Rev. Juan Santos officiating. Cremation will follow. Burial will be later.
Visitation will be 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.
He was born Jan. 10, 1955, in La Laja, Jalisco, Mexico, to Teodoro and Josefina (Ortiz) Vega.
On Dec. 21, 1996, he married Dalila Araceli Figueroa in Lexington.
Survivors include his wife; children, Alejandro Vazquez of Mexico, Mauary Vazquez and Walter Vazquez, both of California, and Rosario N. (Librado) Martinez, Alexis G. Vega, Angel G. Vega and Brisa A. Vega, all of Lexington; brother, Jose Vega of Lexington; sister, Luz Vega of California; and additional brothers and sisters.