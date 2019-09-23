OMAHA — Gordon Wesley John, 88, of Beaver City died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at CHI Health Bergan Mercy in Omaha.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Hendley Cemetery with the Rev. Bill Weaver officiating.
There will be no viewing or visitation. He chose cremation.
Wenburg Funeral Home in Beaver City is in charge of arrangements.
He was born May 20, 1931, in Hendley to Ed and Bessie P. (Bruening) John.
In 2005, he married Geneva Wilderson. She died in 2014.
Survivors include his son, Terry John of Hendley; and two grandsons.