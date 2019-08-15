MINDEN — Gregory J. “Greg” Craig, 67, of Minden died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at his home.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Minden Cemetery with the Rev. Peter Choi officiating.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Craig Funeral Home in Minden.
——
Greg was born on July 4, 1952, in Minden to John “Jack” L. and Jacqueline “Jackie” (Stadler) Craig.
He grew up in Minden and graduated from Minden High School and Kearney State College. He worked in Minden, Davenport and later in Kearney. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Minden.
Greg’s hobbies were scuba diving, hunting, fishing, photography and ham radio. He enjoyed being with family and visiting with friends.
Survivors include his brother, Dave (Jane) Craig of Minden; sister, Nancy (Brad) Exstrom of Lincoln; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials in Greg’s honor are kindly suggested to the Minden United Methodist Church.
Tributes of memory can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.