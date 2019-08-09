NORTON, Kan. — Gretel Irene (Kopp) Janssen, 85, of Norton died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the Andbe Home in Norton.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Norton with the Rev. Rick Rostek officiating. Burial will be at Norton Cemetery.
Visitation will be 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Wenburg Funeral Home of Beaver City is in charge of arrangements.
She was born June 3, 1934, in Norton to Alfred and Alice (Hadley) Kopp.
On July 25, 1954, she married Gilbert Janssen in Norton. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her daughters, Judy Pfannenstiel of Norton and Janet Ladue of Colby; son, Jerry Janssen of Grand Island, Neb.; sisters, Claire Eppinger and Charlotte Kindall, both of Norton, Marlene VanMatre of Beaver City, Neb., Carolyn Briley of Independence, Mo., and Kathy Sell of Kearney, Neb.; seven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.