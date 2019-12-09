ALMA — Hal Ray Gibson, 96, of Alma died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Harlan County Health Systems in Alma.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Orleans Cemetery with his son-in-law, Jim Maloney, officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Alma Fay Cady American Legion Post No. 118 in conjunction with the United States Army Funeral Honors Team. A private family visitation will be held.
Hal was born June 10, 1923, at Edison, Neb., to Ray and Edna Mae (Beedle) Gibson.
On June 13, 1942, he was united in marriage to Elaine May Stephens at Phillipsburg, Kan. She died on Nov. 4, 1987.
After the passing of his wife, Hal enjoyed the company of a longtime family friend, Dee Stephens for 25 years.
Survivors include his two daughters, Andrea Maloney of Golden, Colo., and Nancy Gibson-Hardin of Alma; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma is in charge of the arrangements.