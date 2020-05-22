BROKEN BOW — Harlan Gene Berghorst, 73, of Broken Bow died Wednesday, May, 20, 2020, at his home.
A private funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with the Rev. Becky Dobitsch officiating. The funeral will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com. Burial will be at Broken Bow Township Cemetery.
Visitation is until 7 p.m. today and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at the funeral home. Govier Brothers Mortuary will comply with the CDC and State of Nebraska. We sincerely encourage each person to make your decision whether to attend a visitation based on the best interest of your health and that of your community.
He was born on Jan. 14, 1947, in Los Angeles to Henry and Hermina (VanHolland) Berghorst.
On June 21, 1965, he married Phyllis Elaine Trotter.
Survivors include his wife, Phyllis of Broken Bow; daughter, Alicia Kelly of Lexington; sons, Jeff Berghorst of Broken Bow and Josh Berghorst of Berwyn; special foster son, Austin Furrow of Cheyenne, Wyo.; sisters, Janice Siemonsma, Ardith Berghorst and Deanne Kracht; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.