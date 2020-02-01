COLORADO — Harold Eugene Ryan, 59, of Aurora, Colo., formerly of North Platte, Neb., died unexpectedly on Jan. 23, 2020, in Aurora, Colo.
Services will be 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the Odean Colonial Chapel in North Platte, with the Rev. Tom Ryan officiating. Cremation was chosen. Inurnment will be at a later date in Arkansas.
Harold was born Nov. 1, 1960, to Gene and Lois (Woollen) Ryan in Aberdeen, Wash., then the family moved to North Platte, Neb. a couple years later.
Harold attended St. Patrick’s Catholic School and went on to graduate from North Platte High School in 1979.
He started working after high school, doing various construction jobs across the country, and at the time of his death, Harold was working as a welding inspector in the Denver area. He liked what he did and was very close to those he worked with, to Harold they were his work family and an important part of his life.
He loved his family, especially his nieces and nephews who were very special to him, and enjoyed coin collecting.
Survivors include his brother, John Ryan, of Sheridan, Arkansas; sisters, Sheila (Butch) Harrington, of Sheridan, Arkansas and Deb (Doug) Beckmann, of North Platte; sister-in-law, Becky Ryan, of Thornton, Colorado; and his nieces, nephews and other family members.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Lois Ryan; brother, Dan; great-niece, Sophia Grace; his grandparents; and several aunts and uncles.
The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com, or prior to the service at Odean Colonial Chapel at C and Sycamore in North Platte.
The family has established a memorial.