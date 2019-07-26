SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. — Harriet M. Driscoll, 91, of Santa Rosa Beach died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at her home.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. John Capistran Catholic Church in Amherst, Neb.
——
Following the service, Harriet’s ashes will be buried in Eddyville, Neb., next to her husband.
From her birth in Sumner, Neb., on Oct. 3, 1927, to her death, she nourished people around her with love, faith and music. Harriet was the first of two children born to Henry and Mary (Budin) Clouse.
While still in high school, she played violin with the Kearney State College Symphony Orchestra and passed on her talent and love of music to her three sons.
Every day after school, on Saturdays and even sometimes on Sunday afternoons, she worked alongside her father at the Security State Bank of Sumner. She graduated early from business school in Lincoln, Neb., to work as secretary to the superintendent of schools and Board of Education in York, Neb., from 1945 to 1947.
She married Sgt. Edwin C. Driscoll on Oct. 11, 1947, moved to El Paso, Texas, where her husband was stationed, and she worked at Francis Wagner Co.
As requested by her father, Ed and Harriet returned to Sumner in February 1949 to help her father run the bank, and he passed shortly afterward.
In 1999, Harriet moved to Santa Rosa Beach, where her son Klaus lived, and he cared for her until her death.
Left to honor Harriet and remember her love are her three children, Klaus, Kermit and Kevin; her sister, Dolores McTygue; her grandchildren, Mike, Eric, Lance and Ian; and three great-grandchildren, Jillian, Amelia and Henry.