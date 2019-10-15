SUMNER — Harry H. Wempen, 90, of Sumner died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at his home.
Services will be 10:30 am, Thursday at Grace Lutheran Church in Sumner with the Rev. Vic Rasmussen officiating. Burial with military rites will follow the service at the Sumner Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney and one hour prior to the service Thursday at the church.
He was born Oct. 23, 1928, on the family farm near Sumner to Herbert and Cynthia (Wingert) Wempen.
He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Amherst. He attended Lone Star Rural School.
Harry married Reva Steinhauser on Sept. 2, 1952, in Holdrege. He joined the Army on Dec. 2, 1952, attending basic training in Fort Sill, Okla., and then serving in Korea until Oct. 21, 1954.
After the service Harry and Reva lived southeast of Sumner, where he ranched, raised sheep and hogs, and owned a dairy farm for more than 30 years. He loved his horses and had registered quarter horses and paints. He belonged to the American Quarter Horse Association and American Paint Horse Association.
He enjoyed attending rodeos and showing his “trick” horses. Harry used to raise greyhounds for the track and was a member of the Grey Hound Association. Harry was a 4-H member and leader and started the dog obedience class in Sumner. He loved hunting coyotes and coons. He was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Sumner and was an honorary member of the Sumner Saddle Club. Harry was one of the first members to start the saddle club in 1950, riding with the drill team.
He is survived by his wife Reva of Sumner; son Terry Wempen and wife Pam of Sumner; daughters, Janet Furry and Pam Handy of Gresham, Nancy Welsh of Shelby, Cindy Elliott and husband Jeff of Garden City, Kan., and Joyce Wempen and Charlie Ripp of Sumner; brother, Lenard Wempen of Mexico; sister, Lucille Lang of Lincoln; grandchildren, Parry Siebenaler and wife Lisa, Carmen Wempen and Dean Pelowski; Jason Cranwell and wife Jordan, Andrew Lopez and Miranda Sealey, Stacy Lopez, Cara and Shay Stephens, and Katherine Dornes and husband Brad; and 15 great grandchildren.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Opal Freeze, Viola Provolt, Bernice Volmer, Ruth Schnacker, Pearl Schnacker, and son-in-law, Jim Welsh.
Memorials are suggested to Grace Lutheran Church.
