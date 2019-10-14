SUMNER — Harry H. Wempen, 90, of Sumner died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at his home.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Grace Lutheran Church in Sumner with the Rev. Vic Rasmussen officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Sumner Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney and one hour before services Thursday at the church.
Memorials are suggested to Grace Lutheran Church.
Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.