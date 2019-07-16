RAYMOND — Harvey Vernon Richman, 91, of Alma died Friday, July 12, 2019, at his son’s home in Raymond.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Huntley United Methodist Church with the Revs. Dave Mendyk and Jean Clayton officiating. Burial will be at Bainbridge Cemetery in rural Harlan County with military honors by the U.S. Army Funeral Honors Team.
Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma with the family present 1-2:30 p.m.
He was born Jan. 31, 1928, in Huntley to Marshal and Mildred (Rutan) Richman.
On Dec. 12, 1948, he married Zella D. McConnell in Holdrege. She died June 12, 2019.
Survivors include his son, Steve Richman of Raymond; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.