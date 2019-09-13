LINCOLN — Heidi Dalton-Kotrous, 45, of Lincoln died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Bryan LGH in Lincoln.
Private services will be later.
She was born March 26, 1974, in Longmont, Colo.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Clark Kotrous of Lincoln; daughter, Gabrielle Kotrous of Lincoln; mother, Linda Dalton of Cocoa Beach, Fla.; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gailen and Becky Kotrous of Kearney; and grandmother, Irene Allen of Lincoln.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
