KEARNEY — Helen L. Arnold, 84, of Kearney died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at her home.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Living Faith Fellowship Church in Kearney with the Rev. Joel Stark officiating. Burial will be at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be an hour before services at the church.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Helen was born Oct. 8, 1935, in Grand Island to Lloyd R. and Inez (McKnight) Beliel. She attended school in Grand Island and graduated from Grand Island High School in 1953.
She married Robert D. Arnold on Dec. 24, 1953, in Grand Island. When Bob completed his service in the U.S. Army, the family moved to Kearney.
Although Helen was a busy homemaker, she became involved in many organizations that included Welcome Wagon, Cotillion Dance Club, Junior Women’s League, March of Dimes and numerous bridge clubs. She later went to work as a legal secretary and worked with many Kearney attorneys until her retirement.
Helen was a very creative and talented woman who used these gifts to create many craft projects and floral arrangements for others. She also enjoyed fishing, gardening, dancing, shopping and decorating.
Her greatest passion, however, was for her children and grandchildren. Helen was always willing to listen, encourage and share her strength and wisdom with an open heart to those she loved.
Helen was a longtime member of First Christian Church and later, Living Faith Fellowship in Kearney.
Survors include her daughter, Cindy Arnold and Roger Campbell of Kearney; son, Steven Arnold and Catherine of Longmont, Colo.; daughter-in-law Laura Lee and Charles of Gering; grandchildren, Tiffany, Krystal, Blake and his wife Ashley, Nicole and her husband Austin, Mayla, Eli and Nolan; great grandchildren, Conner, McKenna, Avery, Koen, Aspen and Amara; sister, Lois Matthiessen; many nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; and son, Craig Arnold.
Memorials are suggested to AseraCare Hospice in Kearney or to the family.
Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute, memory or condolence.