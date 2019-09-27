KEARNEY — Helen M. Baker, 92, of Kearney died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Brookdale Kearney Northridge.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Kayla Mangrich officiating. Burial will be at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour before services at the church.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church or to the family to be designated later.
