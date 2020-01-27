BEAVER CITY — Helen Louise Culver, 96, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Beaver City Manor in Beaver City.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church with the Rev. Brian Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in Stamford Cemetery at Stamford.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Oxford with family greeting from 6-8 p.m.
Wenburg Funeral Home of Beaver City is in charge of arrangements.
She was born May 17, 1923, on a farm east of Beaver City to Frank Powell and Zelda Maude (Smith) Smith.
She attended rural school through the third grade then moved with her family into town and continued her schooling. After graduating from Beaver City High School and Normal Training in 1941, she taught for six years in Precept and several other rural schools in Furnas County. Teaching children brought her great pleasure and satisfaction.
In 1953 Helen married Marion Culver and they lived on his family farm near Orleans. Helen and Marion had two sons, Robert Marion and David Louis. They shared 54 years together before Marion passed away in 2007.
Helen enjoyed life on the farm. She spent many years taking care of her cats, gardening, canning, sewing and helping where she was needed. She always had something baked for the family and had fun trying new recipes. Helen was very creative and shared her many crafts with her family and friends. For many years she enjoyed attending the monthly meetings of the River Party Gals, a neighborhood ladies’ club.
Helen accepted Christ and was baptized at a young age at the Christian Church at Beaver City. She then attended church in Stamford and later the First Baptist Church in Oxford. Helen was involved all her life in teaching Sunday school to classes of all ages. Her Bible was always close at hand.
Because of failing health, Helen moved into the Beaver City Manor in December 2018, where she lived until God called her home.
Helen is survived by her two sons, Robert and wife, Linda of rural Orleans, David and wife, Angela of rural Orleans; four grandchildren, Stephanie Stone and husband, Shawn, of Loomis, Joseph and wife, Stephanie, of Oxford, Emily McDonald and husband, Richard, of Hendley, and Sarah Culver and friend, Brian Miller of Hoxie, Kan.; sister-in-law Marjorie Young of Laveen, Ariz.; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother, her husband and a great-grandchild.
A memorial has been established in Helen’s honor and kindly suggested to the Rural-Med Home Care Resources.