MINDEN — Helen Margaret Golumbeski, 91, of Minden, formerly of Orleans, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Kearney County Health Services in Minden.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Trinity Evangelical Free Church with Rev. Paul Bauman and Rev. DeWane Dow officiating. Internment will follow at the Orleans Cemetery in Orleans.
Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday, with the family greeting 1:30-3 p.m., at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.
Helen was born Dec. 28, 1927, in New Market, N.J., to John and Veronica (Minarik) Bereheiko.
On Nov. 23, 1955, she was united in marriage to Anthony J. Golumbeski Jr. in Newark, N.J. He died March 23, 2011.
Survivors include her daughter, Donna Ehrenberg of Funk; two sisters, Veronica Cooper of Somerset, N.J., and Marion Gahrmann of East Brunswick, N.J.; and four grandchildren.