KEARNEY — Helen Louise Neel, 98, of Kearney, formerly of Gothenburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Mother Hull Home in Kearney.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Presbyterian Church in Gothenburg with the Rev. David Boyd officiating. Burial will be at Peckham Cemetery near Gothenburg.
Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
She was born Nov. 11, 1920, at Cozad to Percy and Laura (Mundell) Hines.
On June 7, 1944, she married Billie Neel. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her son, Douglas Neel of Honolulu; daughters, Kathleen Neel and Patricia Solomon, both of Kearney, and Peggy Keiser of Juniata; seven grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.