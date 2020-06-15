RAVENNA — Helen Lousie (Leedom) Rager, 88, of Ravenna died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Seneca Sunrise in Ravenna.
Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with the Rev. Richard Piontkowski officiating. Family burial will be at Highland Park Cemetery following the service.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday with a Rosary service to follow. COVID-19 restrictions will be in place, practicing social distancing during both services.
Rasmussen Funeral Home in Ravenna is in charge of arrangements.
Helen was born Dec. 27, 1931, on the Winnebago Reservation to Benjamin and Florence (Truedell) Leedom.
On Feb. 3, 1951, Helen married Walter Ray Rager.
Survivors include her husband of Ravenna; children, Benjamin, Michael, Kelly, Mary Pernicek, Melanie Gutzmer and Travis; brothers, Robert Leader Charge and Dick Leedom; 18 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren.