MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. — Helen Redden, 89, of Mountain Home died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Mountain Home.
She was born Nov. 4, 1930, in Elkton, Ky., to Newton and Glennie (Henderson) Hollingsworth.
Mrs. Redden taught home economics for almost 40 years at various high schools and universities. Her classes were highly sought after and she was very well thought of by her students. In addition to being a teacher, she was also a well-known marriage and family counselor.
She is survived by her husband, Billy Redden of the home; son, Richard Redden (Joy) of Kearney, Neb.; and grandson, Lee Redden of Palo Alto, Calif.
She chose to donate her body to medical research to further the knowledge and training of those in the medical field.
