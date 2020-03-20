BROKEN BOW — Helen Rose Seevers, 81, of Broken Bow died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at her home.
A private family service is Monday at the Evangelical Free Church in Broken Bow with 10 family members only being able to attend with the Rev. Tim Petersen officiating.
To view the live feed service at 10:30 a.m. link to http://www.youtube.com/c/BowEFC/live.
Viewing will be 1-6 p.m. Sunday at Govier Brothers Mortuary. Interment will be in Broken Bow Township Cemetery.
Govier Brothers Mortuary/Arnold Funeral Home/Mullen Funeral Home will comply with the CDC and the state of Nebraska coronavirus rules. Each person is encouraged to decide whether to attend the viewing.
She was born June 30, 1938, to Robert Leroy and Rose Helen (Barta) Winbolt in Havens.
Helen is survived by her children, Susan Glandon of Kearney, Joanna Cook of Berwyn, Nancy Imholte of Miramar Beach, Fla., and Kevin Seevers of North Platte; brother, Swede (Robert) of Omaha; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.