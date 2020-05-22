GRAND ISLAND — Helen L. Steinmeyer, 89, of Grand Island died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Helen’s grandson, the Rev. Luke Standage, and the Rev. Mark Oberbeck will officiate. Burial will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Clatonia Cemetery.
Visitation will be an hour before service time. The service will be livestreamed beginning 15 minutes before service, on All Faiths Funeral Home, Grand Island Facebook.
——
Helen was born Jan. 18, 1931, at Kearney, the daughter of Ross and Mildred (Barkdoll) May. She graduated from Kearney High School with the class of 1948. She taught country school before attending college. Helen worked for the Nebraska State Board of Nursing and held various other clerical positions in Lincoln.
On March 17, 1957, she was united in marriage to Wayne D. Steinmeyer. They farmed near Clatonia. This union was blessed with daughters Juanita and Rhonda.
Following the passing of her husband in 1968, she moved to Kearney. She worked as a bookkeeper and was active with different Christian groups.
Helen moved to Grand Island in 1992 to be a day care provider for her grandchildren as well as other children.
She was an active member of Northridge Assembly of God, including the quilting group and mission work to Calcutta, India. Her enjoyments included traveling and time spent with family, especially her grandkids.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Juanita (Lee) Hood of Zebulon, N.C., and Rhonda (Mark) Standage of Aurora; grandchildren, Joshua Hood, Kelley Hood, Ben Hood (fiancée, Emily O’Neal), Matthew (Keegan) Standage, Luke (Ashtyne) Standage and Emily Standage; great-grandson, Hudson Standage; and brothers and sisters, Harold (Leila) May, Phyllis Roker, Bill (Sue) May, Dorothy Miller and John (Evelyn) May.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne, who died in 1968; her parents; two brothers-in-law, Dick Roker and Donald Miller; and a young brother, Kenneth Wayne May.
Memorials are suggested to either Mission of Mercy at Calcutta, India or the Northridge Assembly of God.