GRAND ISLAND — Herbert (Herb) Deaver, 91, formerly of Broken Bow, died Monday, June 22, 2020, at Tiffany Square Care Center in Grand Island.
A funeral service with family and close friends is 2 p.m. Thursday at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow with the Rev. Mel Shepherd officiating. Burial will be in Lone Tree Cemetery at Weissert.
Visitation is 4-7 p.m. today at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Govier Brothers will comply with the CDC and state of Nebraska, with 75 percent capacity allowed in the funeral home at one time. We sincerely encourage each person to make your decision whether to attend based on the best interest of your health and that of your community.The funeral will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com .
He was born Nov. 3, 1928, to Clyde and Elizabeth (Garniss) Deaver.
On Aug. 18, 1957, he married Leona Louise Seevers in Merna.
Survivors include his wife; his daughter, Denise Lucht of St. Paul; son, Robb Deaver of Grand Island; and five grandchildren.