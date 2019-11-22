CHADRON — Herman Theodore Fredericksen, 91, of Chadron, formerly of Cozad, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Chadron.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Cozad Christian Church with the Rev. Mike Moore officiating. Burial will be at Cozad Cemetery.
Visitation will be 1-6 p.m. today at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel in Gothenburg with the family present 4-6 p.m.
He was born July 7, 1928, in Omaha to Carl and Lucille Fredericksen,
He married Phyllis Small. She died July 19, 2015.
Survivors include his daughters, Sandra Yonkey of Lincoln, Sharon Howerter of Chadron and Carla Johnston of Fredericksburg, Va.; two grandchildren; and six great-granddaughters.