BROKEN BOW — Hilbert “Glen” Buchta, 95, of Broken Bow died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with the Rev. Tim Peterson officiating. Burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell at a later date.
Visitation will be until 8 p.m. today, with family greeting 6-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Hilbert “Glen” Buchta was born Dec. 31, 1924, to Hilbert and Grace (Deeter) Buchta in Polk County.
He married Opal Steinhausen on May 20, 1949, in Lincoln.
Survivors include his wife; sons, Greg of Grand Island, Karl of Chappell and Gary of Spring, Texas; daughter, Karen Bredthauer of Broken Bow; sister, Jane Schloz of Olympia, Wash.; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.