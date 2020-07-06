REPUBLICAN CITY — Howard Lee Gaughenbaugh, 61, of Republican City died Monday, June 8, 2020, at his home in Republican City.
Celebration of life services are 11 a.m. Friday at the Republican City United Methodist Church.
A private inurnment will be held at a later date.
The family is honoring his wish for cremation. There will be no viewing or visitation.
Due to health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services will be followed. The Gaughenbaugh family sincerely encourages each person to make their decision whether to attend Howard’s services based on the best interest of your health, and that of your community.
Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma is in charge of arrangements.
Howard was born on Dec. 1, 1958, at Fairbury to Frank and Charlotte Ann (Boyd) Gaughenbaugh.
On Nov. 11, 1986, he married Teresa Sabala. They later divorced.
Survivors include his daughter, Tara Schultz of North Platte; brother, Bruce Gaughenbaugh of Pueblo, Colo.; sister, Sharon Hoppe of Sterling, Colo.; and one granddaughter.