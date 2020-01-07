KEARNEY — Howard M. Hoselton, 98, of Kearney, formerly of Sumner and Overton, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home in Kearney.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Overton United Methodist Church with the Rev. Venedith Vargas officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Jewell Cemetery near Sumner.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Howard was born at Eddyville on Feb. 26, 1921, to Howard and Vera (Johnson) Hoselton.
Survivors include two nephews, William Burns Jr. and James Burns of Southern California; and niece, Theresa McMaster of Baton Rouge, La.