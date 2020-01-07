KEARNEY — Howard M. Hoselton, 98, of Kearney, formerly of Sumner and Overton, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home in Kearney.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Overton United Methodist Church with the Rev. Venedith Vargas officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Jewell Cemetery near Sumner.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Howard was born at Eddyville on Feb. 26, 1921, to Howard and Vera (Johnson) Hoselton.

Survivors include two nephews, William Burns Jr. and James Burns of Southern California; and niece, Theresa McMaster of Baton Rouge, La.

To send flowers to the family of Howard Hoselton, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for daily Kearney Hub obituary notices

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Jan 9
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 9, 2020
10:30AM
Overton United Methodist Church
401 6th street
Overton, NE 68863
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Howard's Funeral Service begins.

Tags