KEARNEY — Howard G. Taylor, 77, of Kearney died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney with the Rev. Dean Pofahl officiating.
Howard Gordon Taylor was born Sept. 18, 1941, to Fred and Jenny Taylor in Minden. Howard was the only child of Fred and Jenny. Howard went to and graduated from Minden High School in 1960.
After school, Howard worked at Bauer Motor Co., then Minden DX Terminal, before his career with Minden Lumber and Concrete Co.
Howard married Judy Dornhoff on May 18, 1963, and from this union were born Ronald Ray and Brenda Lea. Howard and Judy divorced in 1978. Howard was later blessed to find Donna Mousel and they were married May 28, 1985.
Howard was an avid fisherman and would try to fish any time he and Donna could escape for an hour or two. Howard was also a dedicated member of the Minden Volunteer Fire Department and later the Kearney Fire Department before retiring.
Left to cherish his memory are his son, Ron and his daughter, Paige; two great-grandchildren; his daughter, Brenda; and his little pup, Gracey. Howard also leaves behind many dear friends, Gail Perdue, Don Whetstone, Mona Mousel and Brenda Jezbera.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Donna.
Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Firefighters Museum.
