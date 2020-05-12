BROKEN BOW — Ila Ann (Jensen) Dailey 86, of Arnold died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Quality Senior Villages in Broken Bow.
Private family services are Thursday in Arnold. with the Revs. Ben Eickhoff and Frank Scott officiating. The services will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com at 2 p.m.
Interment will be in Arnold Cemetery.
Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Wednesday with family greeting friends from 4-7 p.m. at the Arnold Funeral Home. Due to the recent health concerns we will follow the mandated 10 people maximum rule.
Arnold Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Ila was born March 17, 1934, in a country home between Maxwell and Curtis to John and Viola (Nelsen) Jensen.
Ila married Earl Dailey on April 20, 1952, in Yuma, Ariz.
Survivors include her husband, Earl.