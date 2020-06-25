BROKEN BOW — Ilene K. Blakeman, 97, of Broken Bow died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Brookestone View in Broken Bow.
Graveside service is 10 a.m. Friday at Merna Cemetery west of Merna with the Rev. Mark Seiker officiating.
Visitation will be until 7 p.m. today at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
Ilene was born Sept. 29, 1922, in Callaway to John P. and Anna (Schmidt) Blakeman.
Survivors include her cousins, Ben Heskett of Merna, Kerry Heskett of Merna, Russ Heskett of Loveland, Colo., Dale Schmidt of Merna and Beverly Atkins of Kimball.