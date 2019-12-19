KEARNEY — Ilene G. Booton, 92, of Kearney died Monday, Dec. 16, at Mount Carmel Home in Kearney.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud with the Rev. Gary Bennett officiating.
Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Franklin.
Visitation will be until 7 p.m. today at the funeral home and 8 a.m. to service time Friday.
She was born Jan. 23, 1927, in Smith County, Kan.
She married Lawrence Booton on Aug. 29, 1946, in Smith Center. He preceded her in death on April 27, 2011.
Survivors include her son, Loren Booton of Gibbon; two sisters, Mildred Daniels of Franklin and Norma Schriner of Holdrege; three granddaughters; and three great-grandchildren.
