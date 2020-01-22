HOLDREGE — Irene Marcella Boston, 93, of Holdrege died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Christian Homes Care Community at Holdrege.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church in Holdrege with the Rev. Nora Mendyk and the Rev. DeWane Dow officiating. Interment will be 1:30 p.m. at Alma Cemetery following the services.
Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday with the family present 1-2:30 p.m. at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.
Irene was born Jan. 17, 1927, in Phillips County, Kan.
She married Cecil Boston. He died in 2003.
Survivors include her sons, Craig Boston of Minden and Clark Boston of Loveland, Colo.; stepdaughter, Cindy Callan of Kearney; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; and 11 step-great-grandchildren.