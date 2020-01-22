HOLDREGE — Irene Marcella Boston, 93, of Holdrege died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Christian Homes Care Community at Holdrege.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church in Holdrege with the Rev. Nora Mendyk and the Rev. DeWane Dow officiating. Interment will be 1:30 p.m. at Alma Cemetery following the services.

Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday with the family present 1-2:30 p.m. at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

Irene was born Jan. 17, 1927, in Phillips County, Kan.

She married Cecil Boston. He died in 2003.

Survivors include her sons, Craig Boston of Minden and Clark Boston of Loveland, Colo.; stepdaughter, Cindy Callan of Kearney; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; and 11 step-great-grandchildren.

To send flowers to the family of Irene Boston, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for daily Kearney Hub obituary notices

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Jan 26
Celebration Of Life Services
Sunday, January 26, 2020
1:00PM-2:30PM
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home
401 Burlington St
Holdrege, NE 68949
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Irene's Celebration Of Life Services begins.
Jan 26
Visitation
Sunday, January 26, 2020
1:00PM-4:00PM
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home
401 Burlington St
Holdrege, NE 68949
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Irene's Visitation begins.
Jan 27
Funeral Service
Monday, January 27, 2020
10:30AM
First United Methodist Church
604 West Avenue
Holdrege, NE 68949
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Irene's Funeral Service begins.

Tags