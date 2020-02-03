RAVENNA — Ivan H. Finke, 92, of Ravenna died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Seneca Sunrise in Ravenna.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ravenna with the Rev. Doug Gaunt officiating. Burial will be at Highland Park Cemetery at Ravenna.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Rasmussen Funeral Home of Ravenna is in charge of arrangements.
Ivan Henry Finke was born Aug. 30, 1927, at Riverdale to Herman and Fredia (Dauel) Finke. Ivan began his education in Poole and graduated from Ravenna High School in 1945.
Ivan married Doris Zeller on Dec. 22, 1946, at Ravenna. They made their home on the family farm near Ravenna.
Ivan was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Farming was in Ivan’s heart. His younger years found him always one up for a good wrestling match. He loved playing softball for the Poole softball team. Later his life was filled with fishing, golf, gardening and woodworking, always with Doris at his side. He and Doris were both instrumental in helping with the development of the Ravenna Golf Course and the addition of grass greens.
He was always checking and asking about his grandchildren. It was important to him to hold each new addition to the family. Ivan was a student of the Bible and enjoyed a life filled with blessings.
Survivors include three daughters, Sandra (Marvin) McAuliff of Ravenna, Barbara Rager of Ravenna and Patricia (David) Gartner of York; nine grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Doris; daughter, Rhonda Swanson; grandson, Jake Duncan; three brothers; and two sisters.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
