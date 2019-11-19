GRAND ISLAND — James R. “J.P.” “Jim” Parmenter, 81, of Kearney died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at the Grand Island Veterans Hospital.
Celebration of life services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. Military honors will be provided by the National Guard Funeral Honors Team, Kearney American Legion Post 52 and Kearney Veterans of Wars Post 759.
Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the family to be designated later.
