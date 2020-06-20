AUSTIN — Jack G. Davis, 90, of Austin, formerly of Minden, Neb., died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Austin.
Graveside services are set for 11:30 a.m. June 27 at Minden Cemetery with the Rev. Marcia Dorn officiating. Military honors will be presented by the Minden American Legion and the Heartwell Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Visitation was held prior to services in Texas. Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of arrangements.
Jack was born Dec. 31, 1929, at Lubbock, Texas.
He married Rosalie A. Davis on Aug. 12, 1952. She preceded him in death.
Survivors include his sons, Brian Davis, Mark Davis and Bradley Davis; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.