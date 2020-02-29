OMAHA — Jack L. Ewer, 91, of Omaha died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Omaha.
A celebration of life reception will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Sunset Hills Baptist Church reception hall in Omaha. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at the United Methodist Church in Pleasanton with the Rev. Sueng Ho Park officiating. Interment will be at Pleasanton Cemetery.
Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. to 15 minutes prior to the service on Friday at the church.
Apfel Funeral Home of Grand Island is in charge of arrangements.
——
Jack was born March 28, 1928, in Pleasanton to Cyril Lincoln and Ella Martha (Smith) Ewer. He grew up in Pleasanton and graduated from Pleasanton High School.
Jack entered the U.S. Army Oct. 17, 1950, and served during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged Aug. 13, 1952.
He was united in marriage to Alberta Ruth Bethke on June 29, 1957, in Onawa, Iowa. They returned to the Azores Islands, Portugal, where they met while he was employed by the U.S. government as a civil servant instructing the Portuguese men on boiler maintenance.
Throughout his adult life, he also lived in Rapid City, S.D.; Boise, Idaho; Chadron; Anchorage, Alaska; Grand Forks, N.D.; Omaha; and Loup City. He retired from Royal Globe Insurance Co. in Omaha where he worked as a large mechanical equipment safety inspector.
Survivors include his wife, Alberta R. (Bethke) Ewer of Omaha; sons, David (Karra) Ewer of Elkhorn and Michael (Elizabeth) Ewer of Omaha; daughters, Carolyn (Robert) Ewer Killion of Laguna Niguel, Calif., and Christine Ewer of Omaha; grandchildren, Ashley Amante of Loup City, Keia (Dave) Jensen of Omaha, Kenneth (Amanda) Ewer of Sterling, Va., Heather Ewer of Omaha and Kaylee Ewer of Omaha; great-grandson, Soren Jensen of Omaha; and great-granddaughter, Eliana Leigh Ewer of Sterling, Va.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cyril and Ella (Smith) Ewer; brothers, Frederick (Marcella Sheckler) Ewer, Bruce (Helen Klein) Ewer, Russel (Doris Zimmer) Ewer, Bernard (Joan Walt) Ewer and Duane (Clara Mae Psota) Ewer; sister, Maybelle (Graham) Coughtry (Mac) Beith; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Memorials are suggested to Pleasanton Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue or Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9481 Pleasanton, c/o James Renzelman, 77459 470th Ave., Hazard, NE 68844.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.