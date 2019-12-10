HOLDREGE — John Henry “Jack” Guthrie, 89, of Holdrege, formerly of Odessa, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the Christian Homes Care Community in Holdrege.
Celebration of life services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at the First United Methodist Church in Holdrege with the Revs. Scott Guthrie and DeWane Dow officiating. Burial will be at the Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege with military honors by the Martin-Horn American Legion Post 66 in conjunction with the U.S. Marine Corps Funeral Honors Team.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege, with the family present 6-7:30 p.m.
——
Jack was born Dec. 26, 1929, in Frontier County, the ninth of 15 children born to Omer Kem and Maude Mae (Urling) Guthrie. He received his education from a country school in Frontier County, near Stockville, until the eighth grade. Following his education, Jack engaged in farming as a farmhand, and had various jobs prior to his military service.
On Jan. 26, 1951, Jack was inducted into the U.S. Marine Corps and served during the Korean War until his honorable discharge on Jan. 25, 1954, reaching the rank of sergeant. Jack reunited with his Marine platoon members, and enjoyed hosting a number of reunions for several years.
On May 22, 1955, he was united in marriage to Carol Ann Johnson at the First United Methodist Church in Holdrege. The couple were blessed with five children: Denise, Scott, Patty, Peggy and Nancy. The family made their home in Odessa, where Jack was employed at the Western Alfalfa Hay Mill for many years, until he began a long career at Eaton Corp. in Kearney until his retirement in 1988.
Jack was a faithful member of the Riverdale Christian Church in Riverdale and had dual membership at the Ragan Methodist Church in Ragan. Jack was a gifted boxer, and enjoyed teaching and coaching boxing to many kids and relatives in the area. He was an avid hunter and fisherman; hunting big game in United States and Canada for several years. He loved to tell stories about his big game mounts from his hunting expeditions. He also enjoyed collecting coins and barbed wire. Jack enjoyed participating in the Nebraska and National Hand Cornhusking Competition for several years, and was also inducted into the Great Plains Amateur Boxing Hall of Fame in 1985.
But most of all, he loved to spend time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and enjoyed the many hours spent around the kitchen table playing cards with family and friends. Christmas was his favorite holiday!
On Aug. 9, 2019, Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Carol. Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by six sisters, Alberta Covey and her husband, Albert, Geraldine “Gerry” Richards and her husbands, Millard Covey and Leland Richards, Garnett Covey and her husband, Donald, Alpha Fries and her husband, Wayne, Thelma Soderberg and her husband, Vern, and Myrna Guthrie; three brothers, LaVerne Guthrie and his wife, Barbara, Omer Guthrie and his wife, Wanda, and Harold Guthrie; sister-in-law, Zola Maul and her husbands, Warner Dahlgren, Don Farrell and Emmett Maul, Sr.; and brothers-in-law, Dewitt Schroeder, Neal Carlson, Clarence “Bud” Rogers, Leroy Maxwell, Laverne Johnson and his wife, Pauline, and Quinten Johnson and his wife, Marilyn.
He leaves to celebrate his life, his children, Denise Johnson and husband Roger of Wichita, Kan., Scott Guthrie and wife Cindy of Kearney, Patty Rebman and husband Brad of Republican City, Peggy Rogers and husband Dave of Adams and Nancy Guthrie of Kearney; 13 grandchildren, Brad Johnson and wife Hannah, Jessica Robinson and husband Ben, Chara Eckery and husband, Dane, Elise Lush and husband Alex, Joshua Guthrie and wife Ashton, Seth Guthrie and wife Jennifer, Nathan Rogers and wife Elizabeth, Melody Rogers, Benjamin Rogers, Wendy Rogers, Paige Young and husband Spencer, Brett Rebman and wife Alexis, and Bo Rebman; 18 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Florence Maxwell of Denver and Eleanor Rogers of Holbrook; three brothers, Wayne Guthrie and wife Janice of Alma, Cecil Guthrie and wife Donna of Holdrege, and Dale Guthrie and wife Lou Ann of Ragan; two sisters-in-law, Linda Guthrie of Hastings and Vearl Schroder of Holdrege; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In honor of Jack’s wishes, memorials will be designated to the Riverdale Christian Church, the Ragan Methodist Church, ruralMED Hospice, or to the Christian Homes Care Community.
