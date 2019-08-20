NORTH PLATTE — Jack Owen Moore, 60, of Gothenburg died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Great Plains Health in North Platte.
Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church in Gothenburg with the Rev. David Boyd officiating. Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Oberlin (Kan.) Cemetery.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Wednesday at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel in Gothenburg with the family present 5-7 p.m.
He was born Feb. 11, 1959, in Colby, Kan., to Glenn and Melda (Headly) Moore.
On April 4, 1981, he married Connie Brown in Colby, Kan.
Surviving include his wife; daughters, Katie Rose of Columbus, Jamie Moore of Seward and Crystal Steger of Lochbuie, Colo.; brothers, Wesley Moore of Centerville, Kan. and Charles Moore of Kailua, Hawaii; and one granddaughter.