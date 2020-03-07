MESA, Ariz. — James Stewart “Jim” Buso, 72, of Mesa, died Feb. 11, 2020, in Mesa.
Services were Feb. 22 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Mesa. Burial was Feb. 24 at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix with military honors.
He was born April 21, 1947, to John and Mildred (Godfrey) Buso in Gibbon, Neb.
On Sept. 22, 1984, he married Wynona Short in Mesa.
Survivors include his wife, Wynona Buso of Mesa; sisters, Marilyn Jensen of Holdrege, Neb., Lydia Rippe of Chapman, Neb., Linda Holsten of Gothenburg, Neb., and Marla Osgood of Garland, Texas; brothers, Jack Buso of Gibbon, Phillip Buso of Hubbardston, Mass., and five stepchildren.