FLORIDA — James Damm, 71, of Apollo Beach, Fla. died, Saturday, March 22, 2020, in Fla. after a short illness with cancer.
Burial will be held at a later date.
There will be no visitation, or memorial book signing. The family is honoring James’ wish for cremation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.
He was born March 24, 1948, in Minden to Ezra and Doris Damm.
On July 4, 1968, he married Carleen Smith.
Survivors include his wife, Carleen Damm of Apollo Beach, Fla.; son, Greggory (Jennifer) of Charlotte, N.C.; grandsons, Mason and Gavin of Charlotte, N.C.; sister, Judy Chapman of Lexington;