GOTHENBURG — James Newton “Old Man” Gaskill, 87, of Gothenburg died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Gothenburg.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Larry Viter officiating. Burial will follow in the Gothenburg Cemetery.
Visitation, with the family present, will be 5-7 p.m. today at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel in Gothenburg.
James was born April 14, 1932, in Beloit, Kan., to Ross and Thelma (Flynn) Gaskill.
James married Dorothy Kisner on July 17, 1955, at Beloit. Dorothy died in 2019.
Survivors include two daughters, Lisa McNulty and Rhonda Kandler; son, James E. Gaskill; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.