HASTINGS — James W. “Jim” Newport, 84, of Hastings, formerly of Long Pine, died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society – Hastings Village.
A celebration of life will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
He was born Nov. 30, 1934, in Red Willow County to Alvin and Mildred (Dutcher) Newport.
On Feb. 6, 1953, he married Beverly Nickels in McCook.
Survivors include his wife of Seneca Sunrise in Ravenna; children, Don Newport of Westminster, Colo., Ron Newport of Omaha, Lee Newport of Grand Island and Linda Newport of Lincoln; brothers, Norman Newport of North Platte and Bill Newport of Clayton, N.C.; sister, Gwen Gallup of Weiser, Idaho; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.