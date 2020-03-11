LEXINGTON — James Lee Warta Jr., 53, of Lexington died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Lexington Regional Health Center.
A memorial celebration of life services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with the Rev. Tom Parker officiating. Inurnment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery.
There will be no visitation. The body will be cremated.
James was born July 7, 1966, in Lexington to James “Jimmy” and Karen (Hudson) Warta.
Survivors include his children, Zach Warta of Lincoln and Brittany Patterson-Warta of Cozad; father, Jimmy Warta and Deanna Steier of Cozad; mother, Karen and Ruben Neighbors of York; brother, Mike Warta of Dighton, Kan.; sisters, Nikki Murray of Oberlin, Kan., Diana Robbins of Manti, Utah, and Bobbi Bihlmaier of Parsons, Kan.; and one grandson.