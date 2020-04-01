CALLAWAY — James J. Woodward, 80, of Callaway died Monday, March 30, 2020, at his home in Callaway.

Visitation is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul.

Due to the current restrictions, a private family graveside service will be in the Kelso Cemetery near Farwell.

James was born Aug. 30, 1939, to Jesse & Frances (Foran) Woodward.

On Dec. 19, 2007, he married Letha (Rowedder) Cool.

Survivors include his wife, Letha; daughter, Nellie Treadway; stepchildren, Charles Cool, Brenda Lang and Patsy Traudt; four grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

