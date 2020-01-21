KEARNEY — Jane (Yvonne) Harman, 83, of Arapahoe died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Wenburg Funeral Home in Arapahoe is in charge of arrangements, which will be planned for a later date.
Jane was born Feb. 26, 1936, in Oxford to Onnie and Thelpa (Capps) Ault.
On June 4, 1954, she married James T. Groves. They later divorced.
She married Bob Harman in August 1977. They later divorced.
She is survived by her sister, Connie Coleman of North Platte; children, Mark Groves of Tampa Fla., Bryan Groves of Blue Hill, Laura Bloch of Decatur, Ark., and Corey Groves of Arapahoe; 13 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.